Four hundred and thirty-nine thousand cars produced and 405 thousand delivered. This is Tesla’s booty in the fourth quarter, below the market estimates which had forecast 420 thousand deliveries, for a total of 1.34 million with a + 43% compared to a year earlier. But no. The counter stops at 1.31 million (+40%, production +47%, slightly higher than estimates). Attention, this is still the new record (last year the American manufacturer stopped at 936 thousand) but remains far from the ambitious goals of the CEO Elon Musk. The tycoon had set the bar much higher, at +50% in deliveries compared to 2021. The stock, which after a bad 2022 (-65%, more than triple the -19% of the S&P500) has taken the road of the ascent on December 28, yesterday he was unable to react: Wall Street was closed.

The good fourth quarter of the still leading global electric car manufacturer (BYD’s Chinese are closing the gap visibly) may not necessarily reassure investors. In recent weeks, the serious doubts about whether Musk’s adventure in Twitter could benefit Tesla (several investors have criticized and attacked the CEO, asking him to choose: Twitter or Tesla), have been joined by the Chinese events, with the possible slowdown of demand following not only the resurgence of the Covid pandemic, but also the increasingly tighter competition. In December, the production of the Shanghai gigafactory, the plant that supports the most volumes of all the others (Austin and Fremont in the United States, Berlin in Europe), suffered a slowdown.

Now we look to 2023. Tesla is well positioned to make the most of the incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act, the “green” law strongly desired by President Joe Biden and which has been criticized in Europe because its impact force would move the balance clearly in favor of American industry. However, the Austin-based company will have to put in place some new features. The Semi, the truck that has just been launched, is fine, but the famous Cybertruck has been waiting for three years. Certainly, the restyling of the Model 3 should arrive, the entry level (so to speak, given the price now close to 60 thousand euros), while the compact and cheaper Model 2 will not be seen before 2024 and could arrive in 2025 (but if been talking for at least a couple of years already).

On the other hand, Musk got his hands on it with a tweet on Dec. 30, in which he wrote that the company’s long-term fundamentals are strong, but the “short-term market madness” is unpredictable. And Musk has already taken a lot of burns from the market in 2022, given that he has lost about 200 billion of the assets attributed to him by the Scrooge rankings, thus slipping to second place.