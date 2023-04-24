Tesla: recovery from the crash is short-lived. Title -3%, falls to lows since the end of January

The Tesla stock is losing ground again, after the sharp slide, equal to -9.75%, suffered in the session of last Thursday April 20, on Wall Street, after the publication of the first quarter accounts.

The prices of the electric car giant led by Elon Musk fell by more than 3% at 17.20 Italian time, discounting the bad news that emerged with the quarterly.

The bulls’ hope was that TSLA could rebound after testing March’s lows near $164.

But last Friday’s recovery, just over +1%, failed: today’s sell-offs lead the stock to fall around $160.

The result is that the quotations travel to the lowest value since last January 26th.