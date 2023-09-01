Tesla Releases Highly Anticipated Model 3 Update: New Features, Delivery Dates, and Pricing Revealed

Tesla Launches Highly Anticipated Updated Model 3

In a surprise move, Tesla has quietly launched its new Model 3 on its official website in China. The pre-sale for the Model 3 Huanxin version began on September 1, with deliveries expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year. This marks the first update to the Model 3 model in six years.

The rear-wheel drive version of the Model 3 starts at 259,900 yuan, while the long-range all-wheel drive version starts at 295,900 yuan. Tesla China claims that the new Model 3 offers a refreshed design, improved driving experience, and enhanced cockpit interaction.

In terms of performance, the Model 3 long-range all-wheel drive refreshed version boasts an estimated maximum range of 713 kilometers, making it suitable for long-distance self-driving. It also features a newly adjusted suspension system and a new generation body stabilization system, ensuring a smooth and stable ride.

Safety is another aspect where Tesla has focused its attention. The refreshed version of the Model 3 now includes remote airbags, new door hinges, door locks, and latches. These features were previously only available in high-end luxury cars, significantly improving the safety of the vehicle in side collisions.

The overall experience inside the Model 3 has also been upgraded. The refreshed version is equipped with two front and rear screens, providing entertainment options for rear passengers and allowing them to control certain vehicle functions. Additionally, the seating system and cabin quietness have been improved for a more comfortable ride.

According to a Tesla spokesperson, the refreshed version of the Model 3 introduces dozens of new and enhanced configurations, some of which may not be immediately apparent to consumers. This update is part of Tesla’s larger strategy to create smart electric cars that are accessible to everyone. The Model Y, set to be launched alongside the refreshed Model 3, aims to help accelerate the realization of this vision.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Model Y surpassed the Toyota Corolla and became the best-selling vehicle worldwide. Tesla’s deliveries in China have been impressive, with domestic sales of the Model 3 reaching 90,000 units in the first half of this year. However, sales in July dipped to less than 8,000 units, possibly due to anticipation for the new updated model.

Financially, Tesla’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations. The company reported revenue of $24.927 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 47%. Net profit reached $2.703 billion, a 20% increase from the previous year. Despite concerns about demand, Tesla set a new record in deliveries, producing 479,700 electric vehicles in the second quarter.

Tesla’s gross profit margin, however, fell to 18.2%, the lowest in the past three years. As of August 31, Tesla’s stock price was $258.08, with a market value of $819.14 billion.

Source: Daily Economic News

