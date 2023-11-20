Home » Tesla Removes “No Resale” Clause from Cybertruck Sales Agreement Amid Controversy
Tesla Backs Away from Threat to Sue Buyers Reselling Cybertruck

Tesla has quietly removed a controversial “no resale” policy from the terms of its Cybertruck sales agreement, following backlash over the company’s apparent plans to sue buyers who attempted to resell the highly-anticipated electric pickup truck.

The policy, which previously stated that Tesla could sue for $50,000 if a user sold the Cybertruck without permission within the first year after delivery, has been removed from the ordering agreement.

Additionally, buyers have the option to sell the vehicle back to Tesla at the listed purchase price, minus $0.25 per mile driven, within the first year. However, if Tesla refuses to buy back the vehicle, the user must obtain written consent from the company to resell it to a third party.

There is no official clarification on why Tesla reversed this restriction, but some experts believe the company is attempting to put up barriers to the Cybertruck resale market. While Tesla is working to expand production, CEO Elon Musk has acknowledged that the Cybertruck will be a complex vehicle to build.

The decision to eliminate the resale policy comes ahead of the long-awaited delivery event for the Cybertruck, which is scheduled for November 30 at Tesla’s Texas gigafactory. The trapezoidal truck has generated both excitement and criticism since its unveiling in 2019.

Musk has admitted that achieving high production volumes and positive cash flow with a competitive price will be a challenging endeavor. Despite receiving approximately two million orders for the vehicle, Musk estimates that Tesla will not be able to produce 250,000 annual units of the Cybertruck until 2025.

The Cybertruck is set to be marketed in three models, each with different performance capabilities. In addition, a new matte black coating has been discovered on a Cybertruck prototype, sparking discussions about potential new customization options.

With the event just around the corner, the Cybertruck is poised to make a splash in the electric vehicle market, though challenges persist for Tesla to meet ambitious production targets and satisfy a large volume of pre-orders.

