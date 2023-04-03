Tesla publishes record sales figures – but instead of spreading jubilation, a news agency reports that expectations have been disappointed. The outraged CEO Elon Musk then started a Twitter dispute.

DIt is rare that important news for the stock market is published on a Sunday evening. After all, there is no trading on this day. Accordingly, the stock exchange has a few hours to deal more intensively with the numbers and news published on Sunday before the result is reflected on the price board. It is all the more important which interpretation prevails before the markets open on Monday morning.

Last Sunday, Tesla published its sales figures for the first quarter, a very important figure for assessing the start of the new fiscal year for Elon Musk’s electric car manufacturer. Especially since Tesla had significantly reduced prices in January to boost demand.

On the one hand, Musk is putting pressure on the competition, which usually cannot produce as cheaply as the US carmaker. On the other hand, the lower sales prices should of course also be reflected in the number of vehicles sold and delivered.

The figures that Tesla published were not bad either: almost 423,000 vehicles were handed over to customers in the first three months, and the company produced a total of almost 441,000 cars in its factories during this time. Musk surpassed the values ​​from the last quarter of last year by around four percent, compared to the same quarter last year the plus was even 36 percent.

But the expected or at least hoped-for jubilant headlines didn’t materialize: Instead, the news agency “Reuters” wrote about its message on Twitter: “Tesla misses sales expectations, while price cuts don’t attract any new buyers”.

According to the news agency, analysts and experts had expected an average of 430,000 vehicles to be delivered. However, these were still record sales figures, so some new buyers may well have been attracted.

Musk added a fact check

In any case, Musk was still outraged on Sunday evening about the agency’s classification. “Misleading headline backfires on Reuters,” he wrote in response to the tweet.

The Twitter and Tesla boss Musk also had a kind of fact check added to the Reuters tweet: The so-called “Community Notes” came to the conclusion that the tweet was partially incorrect.

In fact, Reuters deleted the tweet later in the evening and replaced it with a corrected version, which then reported record sales. The reference to the missed analyst expectation no longer appeared in the new publication.

On Twitter, however, there was further discussion as to whether Reuters had referred to correct estimates. A fund manager circulated an email from a Tesla rep last week that analysts expected deliveries to average just over 420,000 vehicles. However, Reuters did not refer to these figures from Tesla in its report, but to data from the American service provider Refinitiv.

Tesla stock fell significantly

In any case, the stock market gave a clear answer on Monday to the question of who is right from the markets’ point of view: Tesla shares lost more than six percent in value by late afternoon. Given the sales figures, some analysts feared that further price cuts might be necessary to further increase production and sales. That in turn would of course further squeeze the margin.

It wasn’t the only skirmish with a media outlet Musk engaged in on Twitter over the weekend. The Twitter boss removed the New York Times’ verification tick for her account with the short message service because the Times had expressly refused to pay the Twitter subscription fee for verification.

However, other organizations that have also announced that they will not pay for Twitter have kept their hook so far. Even Reuters kept the verification hook despite the dispute.

