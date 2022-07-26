Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla closed the second quarter with revenues from the automotive sector of 14.6 billion euros, up 43% compared to Q2 2021 thanks to the increase in prices decided to offset the sharp increase in production costs. In fact, from April to June, deliveries increased on an annual basis, equal to 254,695 (+ 26.5%), but in comparison with the record recorded in the first quarter (310,048), they dropped by almost 18%, a sign of the difficulties that the company is going through the production and logistics front, as recently admitted by the CEO Elon Musk with particular reference to the two plants in Berlin and Austin which he defined as “gigantic furnaces that burn money”. A further demonstration of these difficulties is the comparison of revenues on a quarterly basis: despite the price increases of 30% (on average), they fell by 9.7% between the first and second quarters. Production difficulties mainly undermined profitability: the gross margin of the auto business, although up 41% to 4.08 billion, saw the margin on revenues drop from 28.4% to 27.9%. Tesla collected 344 million from the sale of environmental credits (354 in Q2 2021) and saw the operating margin rise from 11% to 14.6%, but in the first three months of the year it was 19.2%. Similar trend for EBITDA, which rose from 20.8% to 22.4% compared to 2021, but against 26.8% in Q1. Finally, profits stood at 2.62 billion, against 1.6 billion a year ago and 3.74 in the first three months. During the call with the analysts, Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn confirmed the goal of closing 2022 with a 50% growth in deliveries over 2021, although he admitted that it is increasingly difficult to achieve without a strong improvement in operating activities. A production rate of one thousand vehicles per week was recorded in Grünheide, which is also expected to be achieved in Austin in the coming weeks. These are levels far from the 5 thousand units forecast for the end of the year: «The inefficiencies of the production capacity in Austin and Berlin will continue to weigh on our margins for the rest of the year. However, the impact should diminish as we increase production, ”concluded Kirkhorn.

Tesla Supercharger: 800 stations in Europe

Station number 800 is located in France. The Avignon Supercharger, along the road to Marseille and on the French Riviera, has 28 charging bays, in line with the strategy of opening larger sites to better supply the Tesla fleet in Europe, which is constantly growing. The record for the largest station is still held by the Nebbenes site in Norway, which has 44 stalls. To better contextualize this growth: when the first 6 Supercharger stations in Europe opened in August 2013, including Norway, each location had 4 stalls. Now the average of charging bays is 11 per station.