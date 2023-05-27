Tesla sales and yet another lie on the electric car

The environmentalist bass drum these days is firing a defined sensational news. For the first time, it is emphatically emphasized, a pure electric car is at the top of the world sales ranking. It’s about the Test Model Y and the data is cited in support Hundred (global provider of market analysis and statistics) for the first quarter of this year on 53 markets worldwide.

“Already in 2022 the Tesla Y had been the third best-selling carbehind the Toyota Rav4 e la Toyota Corolla – underlines Jato -, but the gap between the two models has started to narrow as Musk has continued to cut the prices of his cars. The electricity boom then did the rest”. We therefore arrive at the figure for the first quarter with Tesla Model Y leads with 267,200 units with excellent results in China, its main market, in the United States and in Europe, where it has become the best-selling vehicle.

But not all that glitters is gold

However, the rankings must be read to the end. And if Tesla Y is in fact the best-selling in the quarter, this does not mean a dispassionate love of world consumers (especially European and Italian) for electricity. Meanwhile, taking into consideration the whole of 2022, as far as Europe is concerned, the real news is that the Volkswagen Golf loses the throne of queen of sales held almost continuously since 2008 to the detriment of the little one from Peugeot, the 208.

Golf is also beaten by its sister T-Roc and Dacia Sandero. Basically in the first ten places there are Peugeot 208, Volkswagen T-Roc, Dacia Sandero, Volkswagen Golf, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Corolla, Renault Clio, Opel Corsa, Dacia Duster, Toyota Yaris. In all of this, Tesla’s growth should certainly be underlined.

But there’s more: Tesla is in fact marketed as a unique choice, while the models of the individual brands, among various variations, names and engines in the same range, they are made a fratricidal war from which no absolute winner emerges. Fairness would therefore like that you compared Tesla Model Y sales to the entire lineup of the individual brands with the same engine size and characteristics.

To slow down the race of internal combustion cars, in Europe as in the United States, is still the shortage of electronic components due to covid and war lockdowns. A few days ago a survey among Italian dealers from which it emerges that for some models the waiting time is up to one year. The story is different for the Teslas whose production has always run at full capacity.

The real situation on the market

That doesn’t mean we don’t want to celebrate Tesla’s successes. But it is correct to give an exact picture of the car market in which the electric, especially in Italy, still plays a little more than a residual part. The Italian singers of the green would do well to memorize the automotive situation that emerges from a dossier that McKinsey presented under the Motor Valley fest. McKinsey underlines the lack of love “of Italian motorists for electric” but, on the other hand, how it is “unrealistic to think that electrification has not already started and is not the main element on which to base strategies”.

Having said this, the international consultancy firm underlines how “the Chinese are increasing their competitive abilities” and how European industry must “take the situation seriously so as not to risk its very existence”. To defend jobs, it would be necessary to put in the field of stronger policies to favor domestic industry by holding back the expansion of the Dragon. This is what countries like the are doing United States or like France, which in the absence of a real industrial policy of the European Union, go it alone. Also for this reason, today ringing the ecological bells for the alleged records of Tesla sounds like a tragic short-sightedness.