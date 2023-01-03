In trouble for Twitter, betrayed by Tesla. These are very hard times for Elon Musk, the tycoon who burned 200 billion last year, a sort of sad record. The green auto giant’s shares are crashing today: after the release of fourth-quarter data, the stock jumped back 13 percent. It’s a paradox, because the automaker delivered over 405,000 vehicles in one quarter and 1.31 million in the full year.

A record, but not enough to appease investors’ hunger for profits who, on the contrary, fear a slowdown in demand. Shipments of the S and X models stood at 66,705 units at the end of 2022, a sharp 167% increase, while sales of the 3 and Y models improved 36%. Tesla produced 1.36 million vehicles in 2022, a 47% year-on-year increase, while its plants assembled 439,701 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 43.7%.

“Elon Musk needs to navigate society through this category five hurricane rather than focus on Twitter, which remains a distraction,” the investment bank reports say. And it is no coincidence, they point out, that in the last quarter of 2022 Tesla shares have already lost 54 percent.