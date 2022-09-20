Listen to the audio version of the article

A few words but precise: the cost of a recharge of electricity at Superchargers has increased. This is essentially the content of an email that Elon Musk’s house sent to its customers to notify the increase in top-up prices which, in a variable way, has affected all the countries of the Old Continent.

The rise in electricity prices



The current era is forcing us to contend with huge price increases in house bills from gas to electricity. The latter, essential for charging electric cars. But the situation, whether at home or at public stalls, does not change. For this reason, the Californian electric car manufacturer was forced to inform its customers of the increase in tariffs which, for the Italian, went from 0.49 to 0.66 euros / kW / h. We remind you that Superchargers are reserved for Tesla owners and there are no conventions or other forms of facilitation. A great coup for Elon Musk, just as he was thinking of expanding his clientele to electric cars from competing brands.

Two-speed electric mobility



European institutions are pushing for the electrification of mobility and the transition from heat-engine cars to electric cars. But, in addition to the slowness in the diffusion of the charging infrastructure, at this moment we are also faced with the problem of expensive energy that is literally bringing companies and families to their knees. Currently, electric cars in Italy represent a minimal percentage of the fleet in circulation but, given the incentives and the continuous pressures of the institutions, more and more people are approaching the world of electric. But beware, how are people going to be able to afford an electric car if the price of energy continues to rise? Question to which unfortunately there is no answer at the moment but we hope that people in duty can reflect on it.