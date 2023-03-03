Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla has announced the availability of the rear-wheel drive Model 3 at a reduced price of 41,490 euros to which must be added the road, but that with the incentives it drops below 40 thousand euros and if you have a car to be scrapped, others are removed 2,000 euros. In fact, it is the least expensive Tesla on the market. It is the variant already in the price list with a single electric motor on the rear axle and four-wheel drive for those who do not have specific needs.

Model 3, a lowered price and availability for immediate delivery

By dropping the list price of the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive to make it eligible for incentives while the national budget is available, Tesla will increase the affordability of the car and put it on the shopping list of those who want to buy a 100% electric car. Additionally, Tesla is offering increased quantities of Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drives with delivery by the end of March to give you more time to access incentives.

Model 3, with rear-wheel drive and a range of up to 510 km

The new rear-wheel drive Model 3 is a sedan that offers up to 510 km of autonomy on 18-inch wheels and is credited with accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds. Model features and standard features that come at no extra cost are the state-of-the-art heat pump which improves efficiency at low temperatures, plus a suite of active safety features, plus Autopilot and even access to the Tesla app.

Model 3, starting from 41,490 euros excluding roading

The latest Model 3 arrived is available at a price of 41,490 euros to which must be added the putting on the road in two types of colors, pastel black and alternatively micalized white with black or black and white interiors. To which, as mentioned, are added the 18-inch alloy wheels. Immediate availability as mentioned by the end of March is a further opportunity for potential buyers who do not have to deal with a long wait before having it.

Model 3, a response to the announced Vw ID.3 restyling

Tesla’s seems to be a strategic move given that the renewed Vw ID.3 was announced in recent days, also offered with rear-wheel drive, which will be on sale in the autumn at a price starting from 43,600 euros with a 58 kWh battery compared to the 50 kWh model of the Model 3. It should be noted that while Tesla declares a range of 510 km for the 50 kWh battery, the new ID.3 has a declared range of 426 km. An open challenge?