Tesla never this low since November 2020, when it was on the rise. 2022 is proving to be a very difficult year, as for many others in the automotive world, grappling with exorbitant raw material costs and supply chain difficulties. The Austin, Texas home has lost more than 54% of its value, 40% since the end of September against a +12% increase in the S&P500 index. The stock lost up to 10% in Tuesday’s session on the Nasdaq (the tech stock index which this year lost 28%) falling below 500 billion of capitalization to then recover the threshold of 161 dollars and close to 504 billion market cap. In early April alone, Tesla was worth over a trillion.

This is also why the CEO Elon Muskwhich holds about 25% of shares and options, has lost its first position in the ranking of the richest people in the world (in the Bloomberg billionaires index) to the advantage of the owner of Lvmh, Bernard Arnault: 164 billion against 171, but above all 107 lost in 2022

Why does the stock sink? The superdollar and the robust increase in long-term yields in the United States due to the rate hikes decided by the Fed certainly have something to do with it. The denied but still leaked news from China on the 20% production cut weighs on this black start to the week in the Shanghai gigafactory in December, after, among other things, having reached a record of 100,000 units produced in November thanks to the easing of the lockdowns. The drop in demand is unspeakable, but there is no doubt that even Tesla is blaming the dizzying growth of Chinese competitor brands, above all BYD, which dominates the Dragon market by adding hybrids and electrics as well with 30% of the market shares. In recent weeks, the made in the USA brand has cut the prices of its best-selling models (Model 3 and Model Y) in China to get closer to those of its competitors. Ed pushed by offering insurance policies.

But Musk is also largely responsible for this vertical fall in the value of his four-wheeled creature. Much, if not all, began when in April he made the 44 billion offer to make him the microblogging social network Twittervery dear to him since he has transformed it into a powerful industrial and personal communication tool and where he even boasts 121 million followers. The massive shift of resources in the battle to take over Twitter hasn’t been taken well by the market, given the CEO’s stake in Tesla. And the stock began to lose altitude rapidly.

The summer rally was only an illusion because the resumption of hostilities, the opening of a federal investigation into his conduct in the operation and then the closure of the same at the end of October coincided with the precipitous drop in the capitalization of that which still remains the most valuable manufacturer on the markets. Toyota is second at around 200 billion, Porsche and own BYD follow at 100 billion.