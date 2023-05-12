Tesla: Stock rises after Musk’s Twitter withdrawal

Elon Musk found a successor for himself on Twitter. Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Tesla boss Elon Musk announced on his short message platform Twitter that he had found a successor for his post as CEO. The shares of his electric vehicle company Tesla then rose by more than two percent on Thursday. Shareholders have expressed concern over the past few months that Musk is running multiple companies at the same time.

“I am pleased to announce that I have a new CEO for X/Twitter,” tweeted Musk. “It will start in about six weeks! My role changes to Executive Chairman and CTO, overseeing products, software and sysops.”

"I am pleased to announce that I have a new CEO for X/Twitter," tweeted Musk. "It will start in about six weeks! My role changes to Executive Chairman and CTO, overseeing products, software and sysops."

Excited to announce that I've a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Die share ended Thursday’s trading at $172.08 and continued to climb in after-hours hours.

Tesla shareholders put pressure on

Musk has drawn investor ire since the Twitter takeover began. First, because he had sold billions worth of Tesla stock to fund the purchase. Shareholders worried and said he could Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter effectively operate simultaneously.

In late April, a group of 17 major Tesla shareholders called on the board to put Musk in his place. They accused the eccentric billionaire of neglecting his publicly traded electric vehicle company.

“Corporate boards can and should intervene when a CEO appears distracted or overly focused on other endeavors,” the request reads. “Nevertheless, the board has allowed Elon Musk to run multiple companies, resulting in Tesla’s inability to address its numerous strategic and competitive issues.”

Last month, investor Dan Nathan pointed out that Musk’s mountain of debt from the Twitter takeover There is reason to believe that pressure is being put on Tesla and that Musk’s time as CEO of three companies is coming to an end. Musk has slashed costs on the social media platform in recent months through mass layoffs. Tesla stock is up more than 59 percent in 2023.

This article was translated from English by Klemens Handke. You can find the original here.