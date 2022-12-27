Tesla title, nothing to do. Shares of the electric car giant founded and run by Elon Musk, who also recently became the owner and CEO of Twitter, continue to tumble, slipping more than 5% in Wall Street premarket trading.

Today, the rumors reported by Reuters and the Wall Street Journal over the weekend, according to which the EV giant has decided to extend the suspension of production at its Shanghai factory, weigh heavily.

The decision, according to sources close to the dossier, would be linked to the jump in Covid cases in China, which is taking place after the Beijing government’s choice to withdraw part of the restrictions imposed up to a few weeks ago, as part of its policy zero covid. A choice that the country is paying dearly for, with the leap in infections and even deaths, in the absence of an alternative policy to that of zero tolerance towards the pandemic.

The declines in Tesla stock contrast with the trend in futures on Wall Street: at around 1.50 pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones are up 0.57%, futures on the S&P 500 are up 0.49%, while futures on the Nasdaq mark an increase of 0.23%.

Tesla stock is about to end the worst year in its history, with a plunge of more than 60%, discounting what some believe to be the distraction of CEO Elon Musk, too busy managing his new Twitter company.

Several strategists instead explain the thud with the drop in demand for Tesla electric cars, due to the ongoing economic crisis. Over the past month, TSLA has suffered a plunge of as much as 35%.