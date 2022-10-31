Home Business Tesla sues Internet celebrity for 5 million yuan and wins: “Boss Cai” publicly apologizes and compensates for 100,000 yuan
Tesla sues Internet celebrity for 5 million yuan and wins: “Boss Cai” publicly apologizes and compensates for 100,000 yuan

Recently, Tesla sued Cai Jia for infringing his reputation and claiming 5 million yuan. The court’s verdict came out: Cai Jia publicly apologized to Tesla and compensated Tesla for 100,000 yuan.

It is reported that on May 30 this year, Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Cai Jia added a new court hearing announcement. The plaintiff was Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The relevant case was filed in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province on June 1. The Municipal Intermediate People’s Court opened.

Cai Jia is an online celebrity car reviewer “Boss Cai” with 4.33 million Douyin fans. He once said that he received Tesla’s indictment for the second time, and Tesla claimed 5 million yuan and asked him to apologize publicly.

It is reported that “Boss Cai” broke the news in a video in 2021 that one of his friends was one of Tesla’s suppliers.

After localization, Tesla has adopted measures such as lowering quotations, strict payment methods or cycles, etc., which may cause problems in the quality of suppliers’ products.At the same time, Tesla’s personnel responsible for inspection and supplier personnel have behaviors such as “eating and taking cards”.

Tesla is suing the above content because there is no evidence to support the authenticity of the above content. And “Boss Cai” said that the above content belonged to a friend’s revelation, but he could not ask this “friend” to testify for him in court.

Finally, after review,The court ordered Cai Jia to publicly apologize to Tesla and compensate Tesla 100,000 yuan.

Tesla sued the Internet celebrity for 5 million yuan and won the lawsuit:

