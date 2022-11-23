Home Business Tesla suffers in China, Musk thinks of a second Asian factory in Korea
Tesla, grappling with a prolonged phase of decline in the stock, which has halved its capitalization, and with increasingly aggressive competition in China, its second market, is looking for new banks in Asia on the production side. In China, the government’s zero Covid policy has put the Shanghai gigafactory in crisis, to the point of not guaranteeing the 50% year-on-year increase that CEO Elon Musk had budgeted. Lo and behold Musk said on Wednesday that South Korea is among the main…

