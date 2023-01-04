And year to frame for Teslathe Elon Musk-led electric car company reported 1.31 million deliveries in 2022, up 40% from last year.

In detail, total deliveries in the fourth quarter stood at 405,278 units, 1.31 million per year. Numbers that represent a new record for the automaker led by Elon Musk and a 40% growth in deliveries compared to the previous year. However, the fourth quarter numbers fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Tesla’s numbers and analysts’ estimates

According to the consensus of analyst estimates compiled by FactSet, as of December 31, 2022, Wall Street expected Tesla to report shipments of around 427,000 units for the final quarter of the year. Estimates updated in December, and included in the FactSet consensus, ranged from 409,000 to 433,000 units.

Tesla this year has started production at two new plants – in Austin, Texas, and in Brandenburg, Germany – and has increased production in Fremont, California, and Shanghai, but does not disclose production and delivery numbers by region. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Tesla said shipments of the entry-level Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover totaled 388,131, while deliveries of the higher-end Model S sedan and SUV Model X amounted to 17,147.

In its third quarter shareholder presentation, Tesla wrote: “Over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve an average annual growth of 50% in vehicle deliveries. The growth rate will depend on our equipment capacity, factory uptime, operational efficiency, and supply chain capacity and stability.”. The period ending December 31, 2022 was marked by numerous challenges for Tesla, including the Covid epidemic in China, which caused the temporary suspension and reduction of production in the Shanghai factory.

During the fourth quarter, Tesla also offered steep price cuts and other promotions in the US, China and elsewhere to stimulate demand, though this could put pressure on its margins. In a recent email to Tesla staff, Elon Musk asked employees to “volunteer” to deliver as many cars as possible to customers before the end of 2022. In his email, Musk also encouraged employees not to be “bothered” by what he called “stock market madness.”

In December, several analysts expressed concern about weakening demand for Tesla electric vehicles, which are relatively expensive compared to the growing number of competing all-electric and hybrid products. Musk sold billions of dollars of his Tesla stake last year to fund a takeover of social media Twitter. The operation was concluded at the end of October. Musk named himself CEO of Twitter and stirred up controversy by making sweeping changes to the company and its social media platform. Concerns that have poured over the stock market performance of Tesla shares which have lost 45% in the last six months but then they started to climb again in the last days of December 2022, in anticipation of record deliveries in the fourth quarter and for the full year.