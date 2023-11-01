Home » Tesla, the slowdown in demand costs 145 billion in stock market capitalization
Tesla, the slowdown in demand costs 145 billion in stock market capitalization

Tesla, the slowdown in demand costs 145 billion in stock market capitalization

the slowdown in demand for electric cars costs Tesla 145 billion in capitalization on the Nasdaq. The decline began at the beginning of October when Elon Musk’s giant revised its order expectations downwards. An effect that combined with the increase in production costs and the price cut decided by Tesla which led to a contraction in revenues. The balance of a month of sales thus resulted in a reduction in market capitalization of almost a fifth in two weeks.

The US ruling

A ruling on the safety of its products has alleviated the suffering of the US group: Tesla has convinced the jury that its Autopilot autonomous driving technology is not responsible for the accident four years ago in California, in which one person and two others were killed were seriously injured. The California jury ruled in favor of Elon Musk, from whom the two surviving passengers of the car had asked for 400 million dollars in damages.

