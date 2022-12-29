Tesla rally in pre-market after the positive session on the eve, which saw the stock rise for the first time in the last eight sessions.

Yesterday, the CEO of the American electric car giant sent an email to his employees, urging them to stay focused on their work and not pay attention to the stock trend and the stock market in general.

In the letter Elon Musk, now also CEO of Twitter (among other things considered the reason for the crash of Tesla, as a distraction factor for Musk), asked employees to “volunteer to help deliver” cars to customers before the midnight on December 31st.

TSLA closed the day’s session up 3.31% to $112.71.

However, the shares of the EV giant are about to end the worst year, quarter and month ever. At about 2 pm Italian time, in the Wall Street premarket, Tesla is up about 4.5%.