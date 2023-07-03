Tesla: The world’s largest electric car manufacturer creates a delivery record

Economy World‘s largest e-car manufacturer

Electric car maker Tesla has set ambitious targets and offered discounts to spur sales. The US company is now reporting a production and delivery record. Expectations were exceeded.

The US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla produced and delivered more cars in the second quarter than experts had expected. The production was at almost 480,000 vehicles (plus 85.5 percent compared to the same quarter last year), the company said on Sunday at its headquarters in Austin (US state of Texas).

A good 466,000 units were delivered. Industry analysts had only expected an average of 445,000 vehicles to be handed over. The vast majority of vehicles sold were the popular 3 and Y series. Last year, Tesla delivered 254,695 vehicles from April to June.

The delivery record for the second quarter shows that Tesla’s efforts since the beginning of the year to drive demand through various discount campaigns have been successful. At the beginning of the year, the electric car pioneer reduced the prices for its electric cars worldwide, and in some cases also made charging free of charge for a certain period of time, putting pressure on the competition.

The manufacturer produces more cars than it sells

However, as in the first quarter, production exceeded deliveries. However, at 13,560 vehicles, inventory build-up in the second quarter was smaller than in the first three months of the current month, when overproduction was more than 18,000 vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had forecast sales to increase by around 50 percent in the near future. To meet this prediction, the carmaker would have to sell 1.97 million vehicles for the full year. Analysts expect that Tesla will not quite reach this goal and will sell around 1.82 million cars.

