Buying boom on Tesla stock, which ended the trading day on Wall Street with a 6% rally.

According to market operators, the buys were triggered by the news relating to Elon Musk’s decision to ask a federal judge to move the venue of the trial in which he is accused by a shareholder of the giant electric car manufacturer outside the city of San Francisco and the state of California.

According to Musk, the media attack on his person could affect the outcome of the lawsuit, which was filed against him in the wake of some tweets posted in August 2018, when he said he had sufficient funding to buy Tesla for $420 per share, thus delisting the stock.

Those Twitter posts caused wild swings in TSLA stock so that, last spring, Judge Edward Chen called the tweets fake.

At the same time, Chen wrote that one of the shareholders had not provided enough evidence to establish Elon Musk’s guilt, postponing the trial until early this year.

However, Musk’s lawyers have asked the federal judge that the trial be moved to the western district of the state of Texas, which includes the capital Austin, or near the location where Elon has moved the Tesla headquarters, at the end of 2021.

Reason: the alleged lower fury towards him by the media, compared to that present in California.

Tesla’s rally on the eve saw the stock post an 8.5% gain in three sessions.

Justin Mcqueen, market specialist at Capital.com, explains the trend with the buy the dip, or with the decision of some investors to position themselves on shares after the continuous collapse that characterized 2022.

In December alone, TSLA stock tumbled over 35%.