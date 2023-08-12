Tesla Truck: Pepsi reveals range and charging speed

Pepsi nutzt den Tesla Truck.

picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Anne Chadwick Williams

The Pepsico Group and its subsidiary Frito-Lay have so far received 36 electric trucks from Tesla, as “TeslaMag” reports.

The trucks are used at the Pepsi location in Sacramento, California – mostly for local deliveries up to around 160 kilometers.

Now there are new results on the range and consumption of the trucks. But some questions remain open.

The Pepsico group is said to have received Tesla trucks at the end of 2022 and is now using them at the site in Sacramento, California, as “TeslaMagreported. Pepsi has received 21 of the trucks so far, and the subsidiary Frito-Lay has received another 15. Now there are new findings on the range and consumption of electric vehicles – and they are surprising.

read too

Bad news for Tesla: The US electric car market is losing momentum, one expert sees a “natural resistance” to growth

According to “TeslaMag”, Tesla itself has so far given little information about the electric trucks. But the organization NACFE (short for: North American Council for Freight Efficiency; in German: North American Council for Freight Efficiency) has now published a video with test results. NACFE previously visited Pepsi’s Sacramento facility and asked employees about their experiences with the e-trucks.

Tesla trucks have a good range even with a heavy load

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

According to TeslaMag, the trucks are mainly used for local deliveries of less than 100 miles (about 161 kilometers), but three of them are also used for longer distances of up to 450 miles (about 724 kilometers). Even when fully loaded, the range of the vehicles is remarkable and consumption is even lower than expected. According to official manufacturer information, the Tesla truck consumes “less than two kilowatt hours per mile”. However, a Pepsi manager interviewed cited an even lower consumption of less than 1.7 kilowatt hours per mile as the previous average, as the report shows.

read too

Tesla’s Cybertruck is here: That’s why it could change the electric vehicle market

Nevertheless, some questions remain unanswered. According to “TeslaMag”, there is still only very contradictory information about the charging speed of the trucks: While Tesla itself states a charging time of 30 minutes for up to 70 percent battery charge, the information from the Pepsi employees ranged from 20 to 45 minutes. Further data on the Tesla Trucks can therefore be expected from mid-September. Then the public test should begin as part of NACFE’s “Run on Less” test drives.

vn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

