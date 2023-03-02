The continued enthusiasm of the stock market for Tesla will be tested today at theInvestor Day of the electric machine manufacturer. This afternoon Elon Musk will unveil its latest and much-hyped “master plan” for the electric carmaker.

Expectations of the event have increased considerably, Wall Street analysts who have become more bullish on the stock in the last period, led share of “buy” recommendations on Tesla to the most in over a decade. After an increase of 70% in suns two monthsthe prolongation of the rally could require more fireworks than the CEO, Elon Musk, can provide at the long-awaited Investor Day.

Great anticipation for the so-called Master Plan 3 of Musk who will unveil updates related to Tesla battery technology, details on the increase in production capacity of the electric car maker and above all, the launch of a line of cheaper cars. Again in early February, Musk tweeted that the March 1 event will be the turning point for “the path to a fully sustainable energy future for the Earth”.

Tesla marks a +70% since the beginning of the year. Analysts’ comment

Given the stock’s run-up since the beginning of the year, the question that arises is: Can the stock continue to grow at its current rate?

The analyst of Barclays, Dan Levi“We believe the bar has been raised a lot on Investor Day, potentially setting the event up for a ‘sell the news‘ reaction,” Levy wrote in a note on Monday. However, Levy, who has a buy rating on the stock, expects the event”strengthen the long-term opportunity for Tesla“.

Tesla stock has been on a dizzying run over the past 18 months after a terrible 2022. Shares of the electric-car maker fell sharply last year as rising interest rates scuttled growth stocks, reducing the company’s market capitalization, at the time more than $1 trillion less than $350 billion in early January.

Since then, the stock has staged a major turnaround thanks to growing investor appetite for growth stocks and following signs that demand for Tesla’s cars is improving.

Tesla’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter results coupled with the Biden administration’s move to expand electric vehicle tax credits have significantly improved fundamental conditions for the automaker. All these factors have strengthened the optimism of analysts on the stock. Come on 48 analysts who deal with Tesla, 30 recommended to buy it (buy recommendation), the largest share since October 2012.

Returning to the market value discussion, Tesla is approaching the market capitalization of Berkshire Hathaway and should it exceed the holding of Warren Buffettwould become the fifth most capitalized company in the United States.

Volatility throughout the day is almost a certainty, analysts said, with options traders active in Tesla contracts, especially call options betting on the stock market to rise. Earlier this month, the volume of those placements hit its highest level since April 2022 on a rolling 20-day basis, according to data from Bloomberg.

However, the dizzying run of the title, coupled with growing expectations, may limit further earningsat least in the short term.