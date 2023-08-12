Tesla: US electric car market is losing momentum, experts say

The Nissan Leaf electric car at an electric vehicle charging station in Balboa Park in San Diego, California. Dünzlullstein picture via Getty Images

An analyst says that the previous growth in the market for electric cars in the USA cannot be sustained.

As in Europe, the transition from early adopters to the masses is the next big challenge for manufacturers.

The upper limit for rapid growth in the US market appears to be around seven percent.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

After years of rapid growth, the US electric car market is heading towards a plateau. For years, they accounted for just over 1 percent of sales because their reach was limited and adoption sluggish. But since 2020, market shares have accelerated thanks to a flood of new electric models, improved charging infrastructure and increased customer education.

Electric vehicles accounted for a record nearly 6 percent of all sales in the United States last year. And they are well on the way to exceeding this value in the current year. According to analysts at JD Power, electric vehicles accounted for almost 9 percent of sales to private customers in June alone.

With this growth comes a number of ambitious goals. Tesla wants to produce two million vehicles for the first time this year, Ford had originally announced plans to build 600,000 electric cars, and General Motors plans to produce about 150,000 electric vehicles.

read too

He was already considered a successor: Elon Musk’s CFO is leaving Tesla after 13 years and with assets of $590 million

However, some analysts say the segment is on the verge of plateauing as the industry dwindles in enthusiastic early adopters — tech-savvy people who want to try new things. The first signs of this came last month, when Ford dealers told Insider’s US colleagues that they had to turn down allocations of the Mustang Mach-E. Ford later adjusted its production targets to respond to changing demand.

“The spectacular growth that we have experienced in recent years cannot be sustained. It’s just not possible,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions. “The further up the growth curve we go, the harder it will be to get to the next stage.”

The new “Wild West” of the electric car market

The shift from early adopters, who put up with more quirks and quality issues, to average car buyers will be the next big growing pain for the industry, analysts say. It becomes almost impossible for companies to predict demand over the next few years as this new group enters the market.

read too

Comparison between Tesla and Mercedes: In China, electric cars are already cheaper than combustion engines, a new analysis shows

“This is the closest thing to the Wild West that the industry has experienced since the 1920s,” Fiorani says. Due to the lower barrier to entry for electric cars and a large number of new competitors in this segment, the avalanche of new models has led to a veritable rush to car dealerships. In June, there were twice as many electric cars as petrol cars at dealerships.

According to a recent study by iSeeCars, the US states with the largest share of electric car sales are also those where sales are losing momentum. California, Oregon and Washington — where EVs account for about 7% to 10% of the market — are among the slowest in the states where mass-market adoption is progressing, according to the study.

“There seems to be a natural resistance between seven and 10 percent of the market share in a given state,” said iSeeCars analyst Karl Brauer. “That seems to be the upper limit, and then it becomes much more difficult to keep growing.”

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

