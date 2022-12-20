According to news from Caijing.com on December 19, according to Tesla’s official Twitter account, the weekly output of the Model Y at the Berlin Gigafactory in Germany exceeded 3,000. It is reported that the Berlin Gigafactory will open on March 22, 2022. The weekly production of Model Y will reach 1,000 in mid-June and 2,000 in early October.

Recently, Tesla has announced that the factory in Austin, Texas, USA has achieved a weekly production of 3,000 Model Ys.

According to the news, Tesla’s production capacity has risen rapidly since the opening of the Berlin Gigafactory and the Texas Gigafactory, and with the completion of capacity upgrades at the California Gigafactory and the Shanghai Gigafactory, Tesla’s current backlog of orders is rapidly decreasing.

In October of this year, Tesla announced its vehicle production and delivery data for the third quarter of 2022. Data show that Tesla produced a total of 366,000 vehicles and delivered 344,000 vehicles in the quarter, an increase of more than 100,000 vehicles compared with the 240,000 vehicles delivered in the same period last year, but still fell short of analyst expectations.

In the third quarter, Tesla produced a total of 365,923 new cars, including 345,988 Model 3 and Model Y, and 19,935 Model S and Model X. During the same period, Tesla delivered a total of 343,830 new cars, of which 325,158 were Model 3 and Model Y, and 18,672 were Model S and Model X.