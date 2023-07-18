Tesla will be at the Munich Motor Show. Produced the first Cybertruck

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla will be participating in the IAA Mobility in Munich for the first time this year, Automobilwoche reported. The American automaker will present its electric vehicles in an open-air booth at Munich’s Königsplatz, while it is still uncertain whether it will also offer test drives. Tesla will join German automakers attending the show, along with Chinese brands including BYD, Hongqi (FAW), Leapmotor, Seres and Dongfeng, who aim to expand their reach in Europe.

Renault and Ford will also be present, while of the Stellantis group, Opel is currently the only brand that has confirmed participation in the event. The Salone will take place from Monday 4 September until Friday 8

And speaking of Tesla, nearly four years after Musk first unveiled the first pickup truck the automaker built the first production Cybertruck at its Austin, Texas plant. Tesla shared the development on Saturday on Twitter, posting a photo with some employees gathered around the vehicle.

When Musk first showed off a prototype of the wedge-shaped pickup in November 2019, the plan was for production to begin two years later. Musk tempered expectations about how quickly Tesla will ramp up production, telling shareholders attending the company’s annual meeting in May that the Cybertruck’s radical design poses challenges. The Tesla owner said the body of the vehicle will be made of stainless steel, a material that can be expensive and difficult to shape and weld. “It will be difficult to make the cost affordable, because it is a new car and a new production method. In the grand scheme of things, compared to the production rate of all the other cars we make, it’s going to be small. But also very nice.”

Tesla initially said it would sell the Cybertruck in three configurations: a single-motor version starting at $39,900, a dual-motor model starting at $49,900, and finally a three-motor variant starting at $69,900. But in October 2021, the company removed pricing and specs from its Cybertruck ordering page. When Musk was asked last April for updated specs and pricing, the CEO demurred, saying Tesla would provide that information at a delivery event for the first Cybertruck, which he hoped to hold around the end of the third quarter.