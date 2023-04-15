Tesla will use LFP batteries to reduce costs

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla plans to expand the use of cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for specific versions of the electric Semi truck and for a future BEV that will be offered at affordable prices. CEO Elon Musk backed LFP battery technology dominated by Chinese suppliers, saying in March that “the vast majority of the heavy lifting for electrification will be on iron-based cells.” The largest EV automaker said in its recently released Master Plan Part 3 document that it will use LFP batteries for “short-range” heavy-duty electric trucks it will call “Semi Light,” but did not provide details about a release date. launch. Tesla last December began shipping Semi trucks with a range of 500 miles (about 800 km) per charge, which use nickel-based batteries. Tesla has previously said it will also launch a version of the Semi with a 300-mile (480 km) range.

The company also said it will use LFP batteries in its mid-size vehicles, Model 3 and Model Y, without giving a timeline, but specifying that they will have a capacity of 53 kWh, compared to 75 kWh for the current Model nickel batteries. Y and Model 3. Tesla currently purchases LFP batteries from China Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), which does not have a US factory. Tesla’s South Korean supplier LG Energy Solutions said it plans to build LFP batteries at its active factory in Arizona.