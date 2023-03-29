Home Business Tesla: Works council calls for the highest salaries in the automotive industry
Tesla: Works council calls for the highest salaries in the automotive industry

Employees of the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin Brandenburg work on the final inspection of the finished Model Y electric vehicles.
dpa

The Tesla works council is demanding the highest car wages for employees of the US group in Grünheide, according to company circles.

According to this, the employee representatives are currently negotiating a works agreement with the management for the management level in the factory, and there is already one for the assembly line workers.

After the establishment of the Tesla works council, IG Metall criticized that the body was only a vicarious agent of management.

A specter is haunting Grünheide: the new Tesla works council in the Gigafactory near Berlin. The members of the employee representatives have been careful for months to remain undiscovered by the public. Interview requests are blocked, direct statements are denied. Journalists already know this from Tesla management.

Representatives of IG Metall also speak behind closed doors of a ghost in Grünheide. From the point of view of the powerful union, the Tesla works council is more of an extension of Elon Musk’s managers in Germany. In fact, when the works council was founded a year ago, only a few thousand people were employed in Grünheide. Above all, the management positions were well filled. This is reflected today in the members of the employee representatives.

