Tesla: works council violates the law

by admin
Molded aluminum parts are in the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin plant.
dpa

  • The Tesla works council in Grünheide, Brandenburg, held only one works meeting last year and thus violated the Works Constitution Act, which actually requires four general meetings.
  • Insiders report that the management allegedly wanted to convince the works council to only organize two meetings this year.
  • Chaos has apparently reigned in the factory for the past few months: according to employees, there are far too few toilets, many of which are defective. Apparently there is also a lack of sufficient food distribution, the factory buildings are too cold in winter and too hot in summer.

Tesla’s works council has big goals. In Grünheide, the employees should get more money than their colleagues at Mercedes, BMW or Porsche. It should be the highest wages in the auto industry, but preferably without a collective agreement. But there is still a long way to go, Tesla currently pays the worst among the car manufacturers in Germany. The demands of the works council are no coincidence, a new employee representative body will be elected in Grünheide next year. The election campaign officially began with the demands of the works council.

The way in which the works council apparently deals with the employees internally does not go well with the pithy appearance of the employee representatives to the outside world. Because instead of using its rights under the Works Constitution Act, for example to hold regular staff meetings, the body is breaking the law. In 2022, the works council only organized a staff meeting to inform employees about important decisions. The law stipulates at least four general meetings, one per quarter, at which the works council must even present an activity report. This year there was no works meeting in the first quarter; the first of the year took place on Tuesday.

Did the management push the works council?

