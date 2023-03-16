Rajesh Randev told various media outlets that he accidentally drove someone else’s Tesla – and his Tesla app let him drive. AP/David Zalubowski

Tesla owner Rajesh Randev says he accidentally drove away in another man’s Tesla. He said the Tesla app gave him access to another man’s nearly identical Model 3 sedan. Tesla did not comment on this strange incident.

The use of a Smartphones as car keys for a Tesla has many advantages. For example, you have to carry one less device around with you. In addition, you can simply unlock your car, then get in and drive off without ever turning a key.

Sometimes you can even get into someone else’s electric car and drive, according to Canadian Tesla owner Rajesh Randev. In early March, Randev got into his white Tesla Model 3 parked on a Vancouver street. He went to pick up his kids from school. The only problem: he didn’t get into his own white Model 3, but into an almost identical one parked next to the one he said was the “Washington Post” told.

After about 15 minutes, he noticed strange things about the car he was driving, including a cracked windshield and a missing cell phone charger, he told the newspaper. His Tesla phone app had given him access to a strange Tesla, he says.

The other driver was able to unlock Randev’s Tesla

But that is not all. The glitch appears to have worked in reverse as well. The other Tesla driver involved in the mix-up was able to unlock Randev’s parked car with his Tesla key card, the Washington Post reports. That way he was able to find Randev’s phone number on a document in the car and let him know about the breakdown.

Ultimately, Randev was able to pick up his children and return the stranger’s car. The ride took about 90 minutes with no problems, the Washington Post reported. The experience made him doubt the safety of his car.

The technical characteristics of the Teslas, like the large touchscreens and the “phone as a key” functionare some of the the brand’s biggest selling points. But the advanced technology can also increase the risk of hackers – or, as Randev’s story shows, strange software bugs.

Over the years, researchers have methods demonstratedone Unlock and drive Teslasby mimicking the signal of the owner’s phone or key card. However, Business Insider is not aware of any high-tech thefts or break-ins. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

