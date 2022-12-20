Caijing Auto News, December 20, according to Netease Technology, a tweet posted by the American electric car manufacturer Tesla showed that the company’s Berlin Gigafactory in Grünheide, Germany, produced 3,000 vehicles last week. Electric SUVs, a much slower pace of production than Chief Executive Elon Musk envisioned a year ago.

Musk said 14 months ago that Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory plans to produce 5,000 to 10,000 cars per week by the end of this year.

After several months of ups and downs, Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory officially opened in March this year. A few weeks after the factory officially opened, Musk called the company’s Gigafactories in Berlin, Germany, and Texas, the United States, “massive melting pots” that burned through billions of dollars.

While production of electric vehicles at Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory is steadily increasing, with 2,000 vehicles produced in the last week of September, efforts to produce batteries, expand the factory and improve logistics capabilities have been stymied by local regulators in Germany. At an event last year, Musk warned that achieving mass production in Grünheide would be “very difficult,” adding that the company would need “a lot of talented, hardworking people to make it happen.”

According to local German media reports last week, Tesla is already preparing to implement a three-shift 24-hour production plan at the Berlin Gigafactory. According to reports, there are currently more than 7,500 people working at the Berlin Gigafactory.