Tesla’s Board Should Suspend Elon Musk for Endorsing Anti-Semitic Views

Investor urges Tesla board to suspend Elon Musk over anti-Semitic social media post

A Tesla investor and prominent management expert is calling on the electric vehicle company’s board of directors to suspend CEO Elon Musk over his endorsement of anti-Semitic views on social media.

Jerry Braakman, president of First American Trust, is insisting that Tesla’s board send a strong message to Musk that his actions have crossed the line by agreeing to an anti-Semitic post on X (formerly Twitter) which claims Jewish communities incite hatred against whites.

Braakman stated, “I believe in free speech, but there is no excuse for spreading hate by a CEO of a public company.”

Major companies such as Disney, NBCUniversal, and Warner Bros. Discovery suspended advertising on X, which is owned by Musk. They did not indicate the decision was related to Musk’s post, however, it was reported that some ads appeared alongside anti-Semitic messages on X.

Braakman is urging for Musk to be suspended for 30 to 60 days and to attend therapy or an empathy training course. He believes that neither Musk’s wealth nor his technical and business prowess justify his statements and that Musk should be held accountable for his actions by Tesla’s board.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, dean of leadership studies at the Yale School of Management, agrees with Braakman and believes that Musk should be suspended immediately from his role as CEO of Tesla.

As Musk holds enormous influence over Tesla, being a co-founder, on the board of directors, and the largest individual shareholder, the decision to suspend or hold him accountable rests with the company’s board, which includes individuals such as Robyn Denholm, and James Murdoch.

Nell Minow, a Tesla shareholder and vice president at ValueEdge Advisors, expressed the lack of confidence in the Tesla board’s oversight of Musk’s behavior. She believes that the board should hire a firm to assess the impact on the company’s brand of Musk’s actions.

Another shareholder, Ross Gerber, CEO and president of Gerber Kawasaki, criticized Musk for his behavior, stating that it is “absolutely outrageous” and is “destroying the brand.”

While some have come out in support of Musk, Figuratively Saying that he is “not an anti-Semite,” the push for the Tesla board to take action in response to Musk’s actions has intensified as shareholders and management experts seek to hold Musk accountable for his actions.

