After the success on the Chinese market, the electric vehicle manufacturers are aiming for expansion abroad.

Led by the automotive giant, the favorite of Warren Buffett, BYD, Chinese electric car makers have launched a dozen models in at least 16 countries in the past two years. Even in most major economies in Northern and Western Europe.

BYD, the world‘s second-largest EV seller after Tesla, ordered at least two liners last year for auto carriers to export its brand, the Wall Street Journal reported. In 2024, it aims to bring more of its models to Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Belgium.

Having dominated their domestic market, Chinese electric cars could now pose a challenge to Japanese and European rivals already well established in Western markets.

At present, exports of Chinese-brand electric vehicles to Europe are still relatively small and are facing significant challenges.

Foreign car manufacturers, established on the market for years, are accelerating the development of their electric vehicles and as a result Chinese companies are increasingly facing headwinds abroad also due to tensions between Beijing and Western governments.

NIO, another Chinese automaker, has said it will launch the brand in the United States by 2025. Other Chinese manufacturers have not announced any plans for the American market, where the share of electric vehicles is lower than in Europe.

Chinese electric cars dominate the domestic market

In 2022 almost l’80% of vehicles sold in China were made by Chinese brands. Tesla cars made up approx il 15% and the rest were made by other foreign brands in the joint ventures.

Government subsidies and preferential policies over the past decade have benefited both domestic and foreign electric car makers, helping to reduce production costs, cut suggested retail prices and put Chinese companies at the forefront of EV technology.

BYD, Nio and XPeng & Co attempt expansion in Europe

Other brands that have started exporting electric cars included Chinese startups listed in the US NIO, XPeng e Hongqi. The latter known locally as the “Rolls-Royce of China” and the vehicle of choice for elite Chinese officials. Hongqi is a state-owned group brand Faw Group.

The new models produced by the Chinese are with updated features and gadgets to meet the rapidly growing market demand. Recall that the Chinese market is the largest in the world for electric vehicles.

Returning to the subject of exports, in Germany, Hedin Mobility, one of Europe’s largest dealerships, signed an agreement with BYD last August to distribute three of its models in the country. The dealership needed a manufacturer that offers quality and can offer large quantities, he told the Wall Street Journal. Lars Paulyhead of Hedin’s electric mobility unit.

“We have made a clear decision that BYD is likely to be the most successful brand from China,” Pauly said. BYD’s global deliveries have reached almost 1.9 million electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2022, mainly in China, where it outsold. Also last year it exported almost 56.000 auto.

Not only that, one of the most attractive factors regarding BYD’s EVs is that they are ready and on their way to European ports as soon as orders arrive, while European-made EVs typically take between six months and two years to reach customers. He also told the Wall Street Journal, Andreas KnippBYD’s head of sales at Senger Group.

Currently, Chinese brands make up about 5% of the European electric car market, but they aim to catch up 15% by 2025, according to Fitch Solutions. According to research firm Jato Dynamics the best-selling EV brands in Europe are Tesla e Volkswagen.

Buffett’s favorite brand up 17% year-to-date

The Chinese company, Tesla’s main rival and Warren Buffett’s favorite brand, BYD since the beginning of the year has marked an increase of 17% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hang Seng. The stock is priced at HK$225 per share with a capitalization of 788 billion in dollars in Hong Kong.

Just yesterday, the Chinese giant, BYD with ticker (ticker: 1211.Hong Kong) said it sold 191,664 units of passenger vehicles in China only in February. This is an increased compared to 150,164 units delivered in the previous month. BYD’s battery electric vehicle sales have caught up 90,639 in Februaryrespect to 71.338 delivered in January.