Tesla’s Cybertruck: Buyers do not know what they are actually buying

Tesla’s Cybertruck has a high bar as it enters a crowded market.

The potential buyers of the Tesla Cybertruck still don’t know how much they will spend.

Tesla has published almost no technical data on the futuristic-looking vehicle.

The lack of details could harm the Cybertruck in the crowded pickup market.

After years of delays, Elon Musk’s futuristic-looking cybertruck is reportedly about to be delivered to buyers’ doorsteps. Whether the wait was worth it for the patient Tesla fans can only be guessed at.

On a conference call in April, Elon Musk said he hopes to deliver the first customer vehicles at an event in late September.

But as invitations are sent out for the yet-to-be-planned delivery party, people who’ve plunked down $100 ($92 today) to reserve Cybertrucks over the years continue to grope in the dark as to the most basic details of their dream car: how far it will go on a full charge, how much horsepower it will produce and even how much it will cost.

And remember, this is no ordinary launch. It’s Tesla’s first foray into the most lucrative and highly competitive vehicle segment in the United States. So there is a lot at stake.

The details of the Cybertruck have been a moving target for years

When Tesla unveiled its trapezoidal vehicle at a spectacular event in late 2019, the company advertised a starting price of $39,900 (37,000 euros) and two more powerful models for $49,900 and 59,900 (46,200 and 55,500 euros). The Cybertrucks should have between one and three engines, a range of 400 to 800 kilometers and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h between 2.9 and 6.5 seconds.

At the end of 2021, most of this information – including all price information – disappeared. from Tesla’s website. Aside from the few remaining details and the occasional cryptic tweet from Musk, there’s not much information to tell buyers of the Cybertruck what they’re getting into.

In a recent press release, Tesla said the truck will be under 20 feet long with a 6-foot cargo bed. The company’s website states a range of up to 800 kilometers and acceleration to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. Tesla did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The ultimate price of the Cybertruck will play a crucial role

Some Tesla fans are getting impatient and pressuring Musk on X, formerly Twitter, to finally reveal some details. Those who pre-ordered the Cybertruck told Business Insider their ultimate purchase decision will come down to fundamental factors like price and size.

William Huston, who runs an investment firm in the San Francisco area, said he hopes the cybertruck will be large and cost close to the $40,000 originally announced.

That could be a big challenge, as material costs have risen in recent years and an EV price war instigated by Musk has upended EV pricing. The Ford F-150 Lightning was initially positioned as an affordable electric pickup truck with a starting price of around $40,000, but is now priced at $52,000 and up. Startup Rivian last year increased prices for its R1T four-engine pickup from $67,500 to $79,500 (€62,500 and €73,600).

Ed Kim, chief analyst at consulting firm AutoPacific, told Business Insider that the Cybertruck will likely have a higher price tag because it’s made from expensive stainless steel and likely won’t be mass-produced like Tesla’s lower-priced products.

Musk said in May that it’s going to be “difficult to make the cost affordable” because it’s a new vehicle with a new manufacturing method.

Tesla takes on the blood sport of US pickup trucks

Tesla can’t just enter the highly competitive US pickup market with just any old truck and expect it to steal market share from established brands like Ford, Chevrolet, Ram and Toyota. They’re in constant competition for everything from towing capacity to tailgate configuration.

“They have loyal buyers who are unlikely to switch brands — let alone try out a brand new player in the field with an electric vehicle unlike any other pickup truck on the planet,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions.

Without knowing pricing or other Cybertruck details, a Rivian or an F-150 Lightning could be enough to outperform the Tesla for someone with multiple orders. Also, the Cybertruck just looks weird. It is all the more important to give loyal truck buyers a few details. “If you’re trying to convert average pickup buyers to something different, it’s a bit more difficult,” Fiorani said.

