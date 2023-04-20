Tesla’s financial report is lower than expected Musk: first fight sales and then talk about profits

20.04.2023

Tesla’s quarterly financial report released on Wednesday was lower than outside expectations. Musk once again mentioned the electric car price war started by Tesla at the end of last year. He said that in the case of a weak economy, Tesla will give priority to sales. growth not profit

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) In the first quarter financial report released by the electric car manufacturer Tesla on Wednesday (April 19), its total quarterly gross profit margin (19.3%) was the lowest in two years, even lower than market expectations. 22.4%. Shares of the company fell nearly 6% after hours on Wednesday. In a statement, Tesla said its operating margins will remain among the highest compared with other large automakers.

Tesla, however, does not report its quarterly auto gross margin, a figure investors are closely watching. Excluding regulatory credit, the company’s auto gross margin was 19% in the first quarter, down from 24% in the previous quarter, according to Reuters calculations

Reap profits after self-driving is perfected

In order to stimulate consumer demand and respond to increasingly fierce competition in the electric vehicle market, Tesla has launched significant price reduction promotions in markets such as the United States and China since the end of last year. Musk said in a conference call after the release of the financial report on Wednesday that a better way is to reduce profits first to transfer a large number of cars, and then reap profits when Tesla’s self-driving technology is perfected in the future.

He mentioned that although the economic situation remains uncertain, Tesla is currently receiving more orders than production. Musk said earlier this year that he was on track to deliver 2 million vehicles this year, but on Wednesday he declined to reiterate that point, sticking to the official target of 1.8 million.

May need to continue to reduce prices

Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com, said: “Tesla’s worrisome China sales figures show that (Chinese consumers) Demand for its vehicles has slowed more than expected.” Other analysts also mentioned that Tesla may need to cut prices further, especially under the pressure of a fiery price war in China.

Tesla has been working to ramp up production of a new generation of batteries that last longer and cost less after Musk announced plans in 2020 to produce them. In addition, Tesla fans have long hoped that Tesla will update its aging model lineup, and although Tesla aims to halve the cost of vehicle assembly, the company has so far not stated when it will launch the long-awaited model. Long-lasting affordable electric vehicles.

(Reuters)

