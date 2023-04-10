10.04.2023

Tesla started producing Model 3 electric vehicles in Shanghai in 2019 and is now able to produce 22,000 vehicles per week. Now, in order to meet the global demand for renewable energy, it has announced that it will build a new energy storage plant in Shanghai. What impact will this have on the global energy layout?

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Tesla announced on Twitter on Sunday (April 9) that it will open an energy storage plant in Shanghai to produce 10,000 Megapack batteries per year to supplement the 10,000 Megapack batteries per year at the Lastrop plant in California, USA. output of each.

Various foreign media quoted the Chinese official media Xinhua News Agency as reporting on April 9 that Tesla will break ground in Shanghai in the third quarter of this year to build an energy storage plant and start production in the second quarter of 2024. “The initial plan is to produce 10,000 sets of commercial energy storage batteries annually, with an energy storage scale of nearly 40 gigawatt hours (GWh)the abbreviation of Gigawatt-hour, that is, “one million kilowatt-hours”, the unit of annual energy production of large power plants）。」

According to Reuters, with the completion of the new Shanghai factory, Tesla will use China‘s world-leading battery supply chain to increase production and reduce the cost of its Megapack lithium-ion batteries as the world shifts to more renewable energy. Meeting the growing global demand for energy storage.

Tesla gets most of its money from its electric car business, but Chief Executive Elon Musk has pledged to grow its solar and battery businesses to roughly the same size.

Reuters pointed out that Chinese battery giant Ningde Times (CATL) has been deepening cooperation with customers including Tesla on the supply of energy storage batteries. Its chairman Zeng Yuqun predicts that energy storage batteries will be faster than those of electric vehicles (EVs). Batteries have a bigger market.

On August 13, 2022, the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. As of July of that year, 323,000 vehicles had been delivered to customers around the world. More than 200,000 of them were delivered in China.



EV giants face challenges

Tesla’s factory in Shanghai, which it opened in 2019, is its most productive automaker. Reuters reported in May last year that Tesla planned to expand production by adding 450,000 vehicles a year.

However, as demand began to weaken in the third quarter, Tesla struggled to deal with rising inventories in Shanghai, leading to sharp price cuts in major global markets in January.

In China, the world‘s largest car market, sales growth of electric vehicles has slowed to 20.8% in the first two months of 2023, compared with 150% growth in the same period a year ago.

Economic aspect |



19.02.2023



(Reuters, Xinhua News Agency, CNN, New York Times)