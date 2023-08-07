Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai manages to build a car every 40 seconds

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai can produce a Model 3 or Model Y every 40 seconds. A fact that confirms the efficiency of the production plant in the first automotive market in the world. The remarkable production speed even surpasses that of Ford, which in early 2023 declared that the Dearborn, Michigan plant can produce an F-150 every 49 seconds.

The factory in China has been operating at nearly full capacity

The production record can also be explained by the dozens of robotic arms working simultaneously in each station, thus improving efficiency. Tesla said its Shanghai factory operated at near maximum capacity in the first and second quarters of 2023. So much so that the brand does not feel the need to further increase its production in China.

Almost half a million cars manufactured in China were sold in the semester

The plant has an annual capacity of one million vehicles and according to Tesla has already sold nearly half a million electric cars made in China in the first half of 2023. The plant is also a hub dedicated to exports particularly to markets such as Thailand and Canada. It was also for Europe until the plant was started in Germany near Berlin.

The efficiency of the system guaranteed by the reduction of components

Tesla says that cost optimization is the key to its success and has announced an ever-increasing availability of solutions made by production line workers. Added to this is the simplification of production and the reduction of the number of components in a car with the aim of reducing costs. A procedure also adopted by other car manufacturers.

In July, some workers were decommissioned and replaced by automated solutions

The Tesla factory in Shanghai has 16 restaurants inside for workers to order food using an app. Furthermore, in July, workers employed on the battery production line were dismissed because they were replaced by automated equipment. Tesla has, however, offered them to switch to other areas such as stamping, painting or assembly.

