Tesla’s Humanoid Robot Optimus Makes Debut at World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Priced at 144,000 Yuan

Title: World Artificial Intelligence Conference Showcases Tesla’s Humanoid Robot Optimus, Priced at 144,000 yuan

Date: 2023-07-08

Source: Zhongguancun Online

Author: Human Baby

Shanghai, China – July 8, 2023 – The World Artificial Intelligence Conference commenced on July 6 in Shanghai, capturing the attention of attendees worldwide. Among the leading exhibits was Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, which drew large crowds and generated significant buzz. Spectators flocked to witness the robot in action, with some enthusiasts even traveling from Beijing to Shanghai in hopes of purchasing one firsthand.

One visitor, Mr. Shi from Beijing, expressed his eagerness to acquire the humanoid robot, going so far as to make a special trip for the occasion. Another observer, Mr. Li, who described himself as a longtime Tesla user, expressed excitement for the $20,000 robot. Despite not being wealthy, he held high expectations for its capabilities.

Tesla’s humanoid robot, Tesla Bot, incorporates the same advanced computer vision technology utilized in Tesla vehicles. This technology allows the robot to interpret visual data, make informed decisions, and facilitate communication. Moreover, it is integrated with Tesla vehicles’ Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer and neural network technology associated with Autopilot. The anticipated price for the Tesla Bot is approximately 144,000 yuan (RMB).

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, previously stated that the primary objective of this robot is to replace humans in monotonous, repetitive, and hazardous tasks, such as gardening, among others. It is projected that millions of these robots will be produced. Notably, during an investor day event held at Tesla’s super factory in Texas earlier this year, a demonstration of a robot capable of “self-manufacturing” garnered widespread attention. As a result, concerns have been raised about potential threats to human society should artificial intelligence reach a level of self-awareness.

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference serves as a platform for companies and individuals to showcase their latest innovations and developments in AI technology. Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot has undoubtedly emerged as a major highlight of this year’s event. As AI continues to advance rapidly, its application in various industries, including robotics, is becoming increasingly prevalent.

