Tesla’s July Deliveries in China Plunge Over 31%, Hitting Yearly Low

Tesla’s struggle continues in attracting buyers in China as the company’s July deliveries hit a new low for the year. According to preliminary data released by the Travel Federation, Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory delivered 64,285 electric vehicles in July, marking a 31.4% decline from June.

Despite implementing price cuts and other incentives, Tesla has been unable to maintain its momentum in the Chinese market. Last year, the electric carmaker sparked a price war in China by slashing prices on its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. However, these price cuts did not result in a sustained buying spree.

In contrast, Chinese electric vehicle startups have been experiencing an increase in sales. In July, BYD achieved the highest sales volume with 262,161 new energy vehicles, reflecting a year-on-year increase of about 61.3%. Xiaopeng Motors, which has joined forces with Volkswagen to produce electric vehicles, delivered 11,008 vehicles in July, marking a month-on-month increase of 28%. Ideal Auto delivered 34,134 vehicles in July, while NIO delivered 20,462 vehicles.

Tesla’s struggles in the Chinese market are notable considering the company’s Shanghai Gigafactory has the capacity to produce 1.1 million electric vehicles annually, accounting for more than half of Tesla’s global output. The company’s focus on overseas exports at the start of each quarter could explain the decline in deliveries in China.

It remains to be seen how Tesla will address the challenges it faces in the Chinese market and whether further measures will be taken to increase sales in the coming months. With Chinese electric vehicle startups gaining traction, Tesla will need to find ways to regain its competitiveness and attract Chinese consumers.