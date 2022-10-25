Tesla’s official price cut: The domestic Model Y has dropped by up to 37,000 yuan. Will the price war for new energy vehicles start?

Although before the National Day, it publicly denied that it would cut prices, Tesla still confirmed the news of the price cut within a month. Yesterday morning, Tesla officially announced that the price of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y sold in the Chinese market will be adjusted from now on. It is 288,900 yuan (all starting prices after subsidies).

With Tesla publicly slashing prices, the market has also turned its attention to Tesla’s competitors, such as Weilai, Ideal, Xiaopeng, BYD and other electric vehicle brands. In the face of sales pressure, will they follow up with price cuts, and will the electric vehicle market start a “price war” before the end of the year?

Domestic Model 3, Model Y price cuts at the same time

The price cut involves domestic Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. From the perspective of price adjustment, the smallest price adjustment is the Model 3 rear-drive version, which is reduced by 14,000 yuan; the second is the Model 3 high-performance version, which is reduced by 18,000 yuan; the largest price adjustment is the Model Y long-life version, which is reduced by 37,000 yuan.

At the same time, the “Cold Light Silver” paint of the rear-wheel drive version of the Model Y is also included in the free options of the vehicle, like the “pure black” paint, which previously required an additional fee.

Not only that, Tesla China also announced that the “Tesla Treasure Box Rewards” policy was officially launched on the 24th. Whether it is a Tesla owner or a prospective owner, after recommending a friend to successfully pick up the car, they will have the opportunity to enjoy the referral benefits such as points exchange gifts and superimposed gifts. Tesla officials show that after a user successfully recommends a friend to buy a Tesla, both of them can earn points and exchange them for gifts.

What about car buyers who have ordered a car before the price cut but haven’t picked it up yet? The relevant Tesla staff replied to reporters yesterday that these car buyers have two choices: one is to choose to pay the final payment at the price when the car was ordered at that time, and at the same time, they can enjoy the insurance subsidy policy announced at that time (September 16-30th) The car is 8,000 yuan, and it is 7,000 yuan from October 1st to October 23rd); the other is to pay the final payment according to the price after the price reduction, but the insurance subsidy is gone. Car owners can see which method is beneficial to them, and can apply to Tesla staff.

Tesla’s order pressure

Tesla’s price cut is actually a bit sudden. Just before this year’s National Day, there was a rumor in the market that “the domestic Model 3/Y will drop in price”. In response to this rumor, Tesla has responded as false news. Then on October 1, Tesla announced that the owners of all Model 3 and Model Y models who have placed orders and completed payment before December 31, if they choose to purchase the corresponding auto insurance from Tesla’s cooperative insurance agency, the final payment can be reduced by 7,000 yuan . It once dispelled the outside world‘s doubts about its price reduction.

Although Tesla’s price cut was sudden, there are actually traces to follow. An important reference is that Tesla’s sales of 908,600 vehicles (global market) from January to September this year did not meet expectations, and the current order reserve The amount is also “not as thick as it should be”.

According to statistics, from January to September this year, Model 3 sold 99,039 units, down 11.4% year-on-year; in the first three quarters, Tesla delivered just over 900,000 units, a year-on-year increase of only 44.7%, which is comparable to Musk’s previous 50% annual sales. There is a certain gap in the growth target, and only 61% of the full-year target is achieved. In other words, if this situation continues, Tesla may miss its global sales target of 1.5 million vehicles this year.

In addition, Tesla’s order volume has also grown significantly and weakly. In the first half of this year, it takes at least 16 weeks to book a Model 3, and at most, it takes half a year to mention the car. With the increase in the production capacity of the Shanghai Gigafactory, basically one It can be guaranteed that there are existing cars within a month, indicating that Tesla’s current orders can no longer meet production capacity needs.