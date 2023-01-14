Tesla's overseas price cuts for new American car owners: Disgusting, unwilling to take another look at the car

Not only in the Chinese market, Tesla has launched a new round of price cuts all over the world.The decline was particularly large in the U.S. market, ranging from 6% to 20%。

Among them, the Model Y long battery life version,The price was reduced by 13,000 US dollars (approximately RMB 88,000) to 52,990 US dollars, a drop of 20%The price of the Model Y high-performance version was reduced by 13,000 US dollars to 56,990 US dollars, a drop of 19%.

In addition, models such as the Model 3, Model S and Model X have also seen price cuts from $3,000 to $21,000.

The big domestic price cuts have caused many car owners to defend their rights, and the big foreign price cuts have also caused dissatisfaction among many car owners, especially new car owners.

Marianne Simmons is a web designer and former Tesla fan.Last September, she bought a white high-performance Model Y for more than $77,000and this is her second Tesla.

After Tesla slashed prices, Simmons discovered that she could have bought the same model for $13,000 less, and that was less than four months later.

She said, “I feel like I was cheated. From the beginning, I spent an extra $13,306.” At the same time, she also said,Will never buy a Tesla again, may switch to Lucid or Rivian。

Worse than Simmons is Jack Bradham, a cloud service developer from Charlotte, North Carolina, who just ordered a black long-range Model Y in December last year and was told It will not be available until January of this year.

But on December 10, he was told by phone that he could pick up the car around Christmas, and it was very exciting to be able to get the car in advance.So he immediately bought the car for the original price of $69,000and today, the car is a full $12,000 cheaper, much to his chagrin.

The same thing happened to Andrew Checketts (Andrew Checketts), who bought a seven-seater Model Y in December last year for a $3,750 discount, and if he waited a little longer, he could have left Multiple times the money.

Such things annoyed Checketts. He said that he originally planned to install Tesla’s solar panels, but now he is unwilling to spend money on any Tesla products.I was even disgusted, and I didn’t want to take another look at the Model Y I bought when I went out in the morning。