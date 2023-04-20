Tesla’s profit margin fell below 20%!Musk: will prioritize sales growth over profits

After several price cuts, Tesla’s profitability has declined significantly. After the U.S. stock market closed on April 19 local time, Tesla’s financial report for the first quarter of 2023 showed that although Tesla’s revenue increased by more than 20% year-on-year, its profit fell by more than 20% year-on-year, and the gross profit margin of its core auto business fell to 21.1%. , at least set a two-year low, and the stock price fell more than 6% after hours.

However, in the conference call after the financial report was released, Musk made it clear that pursuing higher sales is the “right choice” and that Tesla will continue to maintain its current strategy of pursuing sales rather than profit margins. He pointed out that delivering a large number of cars at a lower profit now is like laying the groundwork. “When the self-driving car is perfected in the future, it will be able to make enough profit.”

Just the day before the earnings report was released, Tesla also announced a new round of price cuts, the sixth in the U.S. this year. The price cuts of the “best-selling civilian models” such as Model 3 and Model Y ranged from 4.7% to 6%, and the lowest price of the Model 3 rear-drive version officially fell below $40,000.

