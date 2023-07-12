Tesla’s “Project 42”: An extravagant house for Elon Musk?

Elon Musk appears to be using a secret project at Tesla to build a house. Alain Jocard/Getty Images

A Tesla project that prompted an internal review could be a home for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The project caught the company’s attention last year over a costly order for glass.

Tesla board members were involved in investigating the order, WSJ reports.

A obscure project within Tesladubbed Project 42, may have been revealed to be a glass house for Elon Musk, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The project had come under criticism in the past after an order for glass was placed as part of the construction planning. At the time, the internal investigation into the order targeted Omead Afshar, an executive who runs the Tesla plant in Texas Bloomberg reported at the time.

The Tesla board also inquired about Musk’s involvement in the project and the time all employees had spent on it, the WSJ writes. It is not clear if the construction project is still in progress or if the glass order has ever been delivered.

Tesla and Musk are silent on the Project 42 glass house

Tesla officials did not respond to emailed requests for comment to insiders. An email sent to Musk’s Tesla address went unanswered. Afshar did not respond to an email or LinkedIn message asking for comment. Tesla CEO Robyn Denholm did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

It’s also not clear what role, if any, Afshar still has at Tesla (although an email Insider sent to his Tesla email account hasn’t been bounced back). The manager who known for their closeness to Muskwas also reportedly on Musk’s other companies Twitter und SpaceX employed.

Project 42, however, appears to be a “dramatic glass-walled building” near Tesla’s headquarters in Texas, the Wall Street Journal reported. The concept plans showed different designs and features, but also included living elements such as bedrooms.

About some of the The ambition by Musk, to settle in Texas, has already been reported. According to that „Austin Business Journal“ plant Musk the construction of apartments for his employees in Austin and appears to be planning a town called “Snailbrook” where employees from his other companies could also live, like that WSJ previously reported.

