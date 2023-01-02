News from the Financial Associated Press, January 3 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)In the early hours of Tuesday, Beijing time, Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles whose share price has fluctuated sharply recently, released its operating data for the fourth quarter of 2022. Against the backdrop of high inflation threatening to consume, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates crazily and the epidemic harassing,Tesla’s production and delivery data in the fourth quarter of last year still reached the 400,000 mark for the first time in history。

(Source: Tesla official website)

According to Tesla’s disclosure,The company delivered 405,278 vehicles in the last quarter of 2022, and production figures reached 439,701 vehicles. Comprehensive calculation of the full-year data, Tesla will deliver a total of 1.31 million vehicles in 2022, and the production data will reach 1.369 million vehicles, both of which are “breaking 100” for the first time in the company’s history.

(Source: Tesla official website, Financial Associated Press)

From the perspective of the capital market, although the company’s operating data is still in the “high growth” category, it has not met Wall Street’s harsh expectations.According to FactSet, analysts’ consensus forecast is for deliveries of 427,000 new vehicles in the fourth quarter, with forecasts ranging from 409,000 to 433,000. At the same time, the year-on-year growth rate of delivery and production data for 2022 was 40% and 47%, respectively, which did not reach the company’s own “50% annual growth” target.

In the fourth quarter of last year alone, Tesla’s stock price plummeted 53%. In addition to market headwinds, Musk’s acquisition of Twitter’s series of turmoil and the move to sell Tesla’s stock have also shaken the confidence of the capital market.

(Tesla daily chart, source: TradingView)

Since the U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for the New Year holiday, investors will need to wait until Tuesday to see the capital market’s reaction to the latest delivery data. According to Tesla’s “supply in short supply”, at the end of the fourth quarter, 34,000 cars were still in circulation before delivery. The company also highlighted this in a press release, saying it was a result of a “more even regional vehicle production mix”.

Martin Viecha, Tesla’s director of investor relations, also expressed pride for the company’s team after the data was released, emphasizing that a smoother delivery model will generate more vehicles in transit, which is why production is greater than delivery.

(Source: Social Media)

From the specific delivery data, the company produced a total of 20,613 Model S/X and 419,088 Model 3/Y in the fourth quarter, and delivered 17,147 Model S/X and 388,131 Model 3/Y. Tesla also delivered its first Semi electric truck in December last year, but it was not reflected in the delivery data.

In 2022, in addition to Tesla’s Fremont, California, and Shanghai plants, the Austin, Texas, and Berlin plants will also be put into mass production and begin delivering Model Y models. Currently, for 2023, the market is also highly expecting that Tesla will announce the location of the new factory at the beginning of the year and start the production of Cybertruck pickups within the year.

Before the data are published,Wedbush analyst Dan Ives predicts that Tesla’s delivery data in 2023 will be around 1.8 million, which means an increase of nearly 500,000 vehicles compared to 2022.。

In the face of economic headwinds, Tesla is also offering U.S. users a discount of $7,500 and free overcharge services of up to 10,000 miles in the last few days of 2022, although this part of the subsidy is not consistent with the Biden administration’s “Inflation Reduction Act” There is a direct relationship, but in the fourth quarter, Tesla also lowered the selling prices in other regions to varying degrees.

Tesla also confirmed in a press release,The company will release its fourth-quarter financial report after the market closes on January 25 local time (the morning of the fifth day of the Lunar New Year in Beijing time). Martin Viecha also announced that the company will hold an investor day on March 1, and will invite some institutions and retail investors to visit the Texas factory and meet with the management.