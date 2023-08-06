Tesmec: revenues up, Ebitda down

The group Tesmec, leader in the infrastructure sector for the transport of energy, data and materials and listed on Euronext STAR Milan, recorded an increase in consolidated revenues in the first half of 2023. In fact, these rose to 125.3 million euros, compared to the 113.3 million recorded as at 30 June 2022.

The substantial increase is mainly due to the excellent performance of the Energy and Rail sectors. However, EBITDA stood at 15.2 million euros, showing a decrease compared to 18.7 million as at 30 June 2022. This decrease is influenced by the Trencher sector, which was negatively impacted by a mix of sales seasonal changes compared to the first half of the previous year and from non-recurring charges.

Furthermore, Tesmec closed the half year with a negative net result of 2.6 million euro, mainly generated in the first quarter, with a second half essentially breaking even. This figure contrasts with the profit of 7.9 million euros recorded as at 30 June 2022. Despite the increase in revenues, the company will have to work to reverse the negative trend highlighted in the net result.

