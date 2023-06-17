Home » Tessellis: MM Partecipazioni undertakes to subscribe to the capital increase
Business

Tessellis: MM Partecipazioni undertakes to subscribe to the capital increase

by admin
Tessellis: MM Partecipazioni undertakes to subscribe to the capital increase

Tessellis has received from MM Partecipazioni Srl, the holding company of M. Marocco, an entrepreneur in the finance and telecommunications sector, an irrevocable commitment to subscribe to a portion of the shares deriving from the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors on 11 May 2023.

MM Partecipazioni Srl, which is not currently a shareholder, has irrevocably undertaken to subscribe the shares deriving from the Capital Increase, for an amount equal to 500,000 euros, as part of those that may have remained unopted following the outcome of the option rights offer .

The subscription commitment is subject to the condition that the subscription price does not exceed 0.50 euro per share and is not backed by guarantees.

The Company informs that all the subscription commitments of the Capital Increase received to date are not conditional on each other and that discussions are underway with other shareholders, as well as with institutional third parties, who have expressed an interest in the transaction.

See also  Fasten the "seat belt", and generative artificial intelligence will develop better

You may also like

Inflation slows down in May (+7.6%): the prices...

Opportunity for German shipyards: The new market for...

Economic crisis – BDI corrects growth forecast downwards

Resolution 24 dated 12/06/2023 – Issuance of a...

Car subscription under 400 euros: cheap deal for...

Almost 126,000 hires in June in the tourism...

New rules in football: That’s why FIFA and...

After Berlusconi’s death, Meloni does not risk: here...

The EU now wants to break Google’s power

Putin sees pink on GDP in 2023: +2%....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy