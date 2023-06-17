Tessellis: MM Partecipazioni undertakes to subscribe to the capital increase

Tessellis has received from MM Partecipazioni Srl, the holding company of M. Marocco, an entrepreneur in the finance and telecommunications sector, an irrevocable commitment to subscribe to a portion of the shares deriving from the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors on 11 May 2023.

MM Partecipazioni Srl, which is not currently a shareholder, has irrevocably undertaken to subscribe the shares deriving from the Capital Increase, for an amount equal to 500,000 euros, as part of those that may have remained unopted following the outcome of the option rights offer .

The subscription commitment is subject to the condition that the subscription price does not exceed 0.50 euro per share and is not backed by guarantees.

The Company informs that all the subscription commitments of the Capital Increase received to date are not conditional on each other and that discussions are underway with other shareholders, as well as with institutional third parties, who have expressed an interest in the transaction.