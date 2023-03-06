In the “SmartHands” research project, scientists are analyzing how manual therapy units can be simulated virtually. The first test course took place at the University Hospital Halle last summer semester.

Mixed reality glasses were used in the seminars of the compulsory elective course in manual medicine, with which students could train treatment processes virtually. The prospective medical doctors also had access to an online learning platform.

for dr For Katja Regenspurger, a lecturer at the University Hospital in Halle, it was the first time that she did not have to teach the theoretical knowledge to the participants in the elective subject manual medicine herself. Instead, the six students learned the specialist theory of manual medicine online on a learning platform specially set up for this purpose. “I found it very helpful that I was able to assume the theory in the face-to-face sessions. This left more time in class for exercises and questions. The students were able to discuss specific questions with me and work in a much more practical way in the seminars overall,” explains the specialist in physical and rehabilitative medicine.

PowerPoint slides, which Regenspurger usually uses in the seminar, were the basis for transporting the theory from the face-to-face course to the online learning platform. “A colleague processed the content graphically and supplemented it with interactive elements and videos,” says the research assistant. The students were able to learn the complete theoretical specialist knowledge independently and completely digitally according to their time resources. Online tests after each unit showed the learners whether they had understood the content or should repeat it again.

Focus in the seminar on practical exercises

During the face-to-face sessions, the focus was on practical exercises, and mixed reality glasses were used for the first time: After putting them on, a virtual menu appears. Users select a treatment and decide whether they want to practice it on a real person – who is already standing in front of them – or on an avatar. If the avatar is chosen, it appears as a hologram in the virtual learning environment. A muscle or skeleton view is possible via a further selection function. Training is carried out using step-by-step instructions. Using the data glasses, the trainee sees the correct hand grips and support points for the previously selected treatment.

“All course participants found practicing with the mixed reality glasses very helpful,” reports Regenspurger. The leading lecturer sees the main advantage in this, that learners can see the – real or digital – patient directly in front of them: “In practical exercises without digital aids, students have to look at the patient from the side while we lecturers explain the movements. Thanks to the data glasses, they could now learn directly from their own perspective by simply placing their fingers over the virtually displayed hands.”

Digital media relieve those responsible for training and further education

imc AG provides the teaching and learning platform for the research project. Founded 25 years ago at Saarland University, the company has developed into a leading provider of digital training solutions.

“Linking online learning and face-to-face teaching can be an important part of physiotherapeutic and manual therapy training in the future,” says Christian Wachter: “It’s not just students and trainees who benefit from so-called blended learning. The use of digital media also helps to relieve those responsible for training and further education.”

At the end of the course, the students should assess how the use of data glasses and the learning management system has affected their learning success. The result was clear: everyone rated the effect of the digital support as very high, as the feedback forms show. The students found it helpful that it was possible to repeat the theory online at any time, especially before exams. Practicing with the mixed reality glasses in the seminar was not only fun, but also made later training on real patients much easier.

Author: Silke Blumenröder