If you want to choose an MPV model, which aspects do you care most about? If it were me, I would first consider its space, then the ride comfort, and finally the appearance and technological configuration. If these conditions can be met at the same time and within the budget, it will be perfect. Many MPV models claim that the second row is first class, but what about the third row? Could it be a “small bench”? At this point, Buick said a big no with his actions.

That’s right, this is the model we are going to test drive today, the six-seat Buick Century Yunshi Edition, which is currently one of the few MPV models that supports electric adjustment of the third row of seats and is equipped with heating and ventilation. So how does it perform? Let us approach its magical space together.

In terms of appearance, Buick Century is also bold and innovative. It not only uses very popular design elements, but also adds a lot of concept car designs, and is equipped with very technological front and rear lights, so that the car looks unique from any angle. They are all in good spirits. The 19-inch wheels are also just right, taking into account comfort while also ensuring economy.

The interior design is also eye-catching, especially the 30-inch integrated curved screen, which is definitely a product of the concept car. I did not expect it to be directly applied to this MPV model. The blue and white interior color matching is also fresh and refined. The whole car is made of soft bags and leather materials, and the overall sense of class is not inferior to million-dollar luxury cars.

Seats are definitely a part of Buick Century that is worth showing off. Needless to say, the front row is a routine operation. The second row of seats also fully interprets the first-class cabin, with heating, ventilation, massage and so on. The most worth mentioning is the third row. Not only can the seat back and front and rear be adjusted electrically, but it also has seat heating and ventilation. This is definitely an unprecedented configuration. At the same time, the car also supports 7 one-button luxury seat linkages, and it is no exaggeration to say that it is a magical space.

Summarize:

There are three configurations of Buick Century, one six-seater version and two four-seater versions. The power and configuration of the whole car are not much different, but the six-seater version will suffer a bit in terms of seats and rear entertainment, but it is suitable for daily household and business. It’s more than enough for reception. However, after a day of test driving, I still found a small regret, that is, the six-seater version is not equipped with a 220V power supply, while the four-seater version has this function. It would be perfect if it can be added. For such a luxury MPV with a price starting at 520,000 yuan, is your budget ready?

(Editor in charge: Gong Xingchen)