Test project in Berlin: noise cameras on Ku’damm to identify particularly loud vehicles

Noise is considered a health hazard. Some cars and motorcycles are particularly loud – sometimes on purpose. The Berlin traffic administration is now testing the first noise camera in Germany. The ADAC is critical of the facility.

Dhe Berlin traffic administration is testing how many particularly loud vehicles are driving on Kurfürstendamm. For this purpose, a device called a noise flasher is used, which can be used to determine which cars or motorcycles make significantly more noise than others.

The noise camera was installed on Wednesday on the median of Kurfürstendamm at the level of the Memorial Church, as announced by the Senate Department for Transport. It is to be tested as part of an eight-week research project in cooperation with the Technical University of Berlin. According to the traffic administration, the use in Berlin is the first in Germany.

In countries like the USA and France there is already experience with such or similar devices. The noise camera on Ku’damm from the company Viginoiz also comes from France. The model called Hydra has been in use at various locations there since last year. According to the traffic administration, the project on Ku’damm is about examining the possibilities of automated detection of loud vehicles on the road.

The speed camera is equipped with several microphones Source: Jessica Lichetzki/dpa

The noise camera, which is equipped with several microphones, among other things, offers the possibility of identifying very loud vehicles. In principle, it is technically possible to also capture the number plate of the car or motorcycle with a special camera. A spokesman for the traffic administration said that it is currently not about fines for rule violations. According to the information, the technology only determines the sound source in the research operation. Owner data or faces are not recorded.

There is criticism from ADAC Berlin-Brandenburg: The establishment of stationary noise cameras is not very promising in punishing violations, according to Transport Director Martin Koller. Word of the sites would spread quickly, shifting the problem rather than solving it.

Traffic noise means stress for many Berliners

“Posers in Berlin try again and again to gain attention by deliberately leaving the engine roaring at a standstill, squeaking tires or constantly driving back and forth,” said Koller. “In our view, more checks and police presence are needed to punish intentional violations like these, especially at hotspots like Kurfürstendamm.”

The data provided by the project will initially be included in the new noise action plan for Berlin, which is expected to be published in July 2024. For many people in Berlin, the topic of traffic noise means stress, for example due to vehicle tuning or heavy acceleration Transport Senator Manja Schreiner (CDU). “In a city that is already noisy, consideration, respect and compliance with the rules are extremely important.” She is all the more pleased that the research project is breaking new ground. “I’m excited to see the results.”

