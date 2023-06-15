Home » Testament Berlusconi: all the unknowns on the division of the empire
Business

Testament Berlusconi: all the unknowns on the division of the empire

by admin
Testament Berlusconi: all the unknowns on the division of the empire

MILANO – The opening of Silvio Berlusconi’s will is a matter of days, then the notary Arrigo Roveda of the Rlcd studio in via Mario Pagano in Milan will read to the heirs what the father’s provisions are on assets which, according to Forbes, amount to 6.4 billion, but which others indicate at around 4 billion.

The precise value of the hereditary asset will not be so simple to define since the date of death must be taken as a reference, and then one thing are the values ​​for the purposes of the tax return and another are those for calculating whether the relationships between the various heirs are respect yourself.

