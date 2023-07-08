Testament Berlusconi, the letter for Fascina. “They’ll still say it’s too much”

Silvio Berlusconi and Marta Fascina

Berlusconi’s will, last will and notes for his beloved

Silvio’s will Berlusconi it was officially opened and today we will know everything in detail, why the five children have decided to make it public. However, details are emerging last will of the Knight. In fact, within the document – reads the Corriere della Sera – there will most likely be the much talked about legacy for Marta Fascina. And also one letter for her. In recent weeks there had been repeated mention of the legacy for Fascina in Berlusconi’s will. The digits assumed they went from 100 to 200 million of Euro. In addition to one of residences of the former prime minister. The Cavaliere’s “wife” was not present in Roveda’s study. Because on the basis of the Civil Code he had no qualifications to be there.

